Cat Legends lets you collect customisable cat warriors in an idle RPG, now open for pre-registration

Collect cat heroes and dress them up for battle

Team up in boss raids or engage in PvP

Assemble the best team and upgrade your cat skills

Pre-register now on Android

Dreams Games has opened pre-registration sign-ups for Cat Legends, inviting everyone to sign up to get first dibs on the idle RPG as soon as it's out. The charming title lets you embark on exciting quests while you collect and upgrade cute cat-themed companions along the way.

In Cat Legends, you can look forward to assembling a team of furry feline friends as you explore dungeons and take on challenging enemies for awesome in-game goodies. If you're more of a social butterfly, you can also go head-to-head with other players in thrilling PvP to climb the leaderboards, join forces to create your own guild, or team up to take on larger-than-life boss raids.

The idle RPG also offers plenty of abilities you can unlock to help you customise your lineup of cat characters. You'll need to strategise the best combinations along with the most powerful equipment to boost your survivability in combat.

Of course, given that these heroes are cuddly cat-themed heroes in the first place, you can also dress them up in different outfits and accessorize them.

Does that sound like it's exactly your cup of tea? If you're on the hunt for more low-key experiences on your mobile device, why not take a look at our list of the best idle games on Android to get your fill?

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Cat Legends and pre-registering on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official website for more info on the studio and to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.