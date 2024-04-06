Cat in Donuts: Sweet Shop lets you hire chonky cats to serve donuts to equally chonky cats, out now on iOS and Android

Is that cat...on fire?

Manage a donut shop with cuddly kitties

Serve customers with their own needs

Hire cats to give you a helping paw

From the makers of that adorable game that tasked you with forcing hamsters to make bags in a factory comes another title where you'll push animals into forced labour - of course, Cat in Donuts: Sweet Shop is just too darn adorable that it's quite obvious I'm just being cheeky about it. The charming tycoon game lets you manage a sweets shop with cuddly cat companions by your side.

As the title suggests, however, the cats won't actually be inside the donuts - rather, they'll be inside the donut shop working behind the counter or being the first in line to nab the freshest batch of sweets for the day. Cat in Donuts: Sweet Shop features plenty of chonky cats you can hire to give you a helping hand (or paw), as well as all kinds of customers that might just give you lots of money if you serve them well enough.

You'll need to be quick, precise, and at the top of your game when it comes to time management - you can even stack donuts high up into the air just to get those sweet teeth satisfied. Special customers have special needs sometimes, though - like a fat cat in a suit who, for some reason, seems to be on fire.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Cat in Donuts: Sweet Shop on Google Play or on the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments in the game.