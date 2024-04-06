Three Kingdoms Tempest transforms your fan-fave heroes into chibi versions, out now on iOS and for pre-registration on Android

Battle alongside Zhang Fei, Liu Bei and Guan Yu

Collect heroes from the Three Kingdoms to unify the world

Grow your characters as you go along

Collect loot from Challenges and Raids

Video game adaptations - mobile or otherwise - of the Romance of the Three Kingdoms are a dime a dozen, but if you just can't get enough of these epic heroes and want to dive into another version straight from your mobile device, Three Kingdoms Tempest is now open for pre-registration on Android and out now on iOS.

This colourful title from Gameduo transforms the famous trio of Zhang Fei, Liu Bei and Guan Yu alongside all your fan-fave heroes into adorable chibi-fied versions across a collection RPG.

In Three Kingdoms Tempest, you can look forward to gearing up to become the Son of Heaven by taking down warlords and uniting the world across challenging battlefields. You'll need to grow your heroes to unite everything under your rule, recruiting and collecting a colourful cast of characters along the way.

The game also lets you unleash your tactical prowess with strategic deployments to boost your battle strength. Then, collect your loot and hoard those treasures to put an end to the turbulent era across Raids, Wide-out Battles, and Challenges.

Ready to deploy Cao Cao, Zhang He, Pang Tong, and Xiao Qiao onto the battlefield? If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by pre-registering for Three Kingdoms Tempest on Google Play if you're an Android user, or you can download it on iOS right now. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments in the game.