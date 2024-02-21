Cat Garden lets you cook sushi with feline friends in a cat-themed restaurant, now open for pre-registration

Cat Garden is now open for pre-registration

You can cook sushi with different cat staff

Expand your restaurant with cat-themed decors

In case you missed it, DAERI SOFT Inc has opened pre-registration sign-ups for Cat Garden - Food Party Tycoon, letting players get first dibs on this meditative game as soon as it launches. If you've ever had dreams of whipping up culinary masterpieces as a sushi chef, this charming title lets you do just that - but in cuddly cat form, of course.

In Cat Garden, you can look forward to creating cat-themed sushi rolls and other scrumptious Japanese delights as you customise your restaurant with feline-themed decor. You can indulge in all the cosy vibes of the game with your kitty staff, with each character boasting their own personality to spice things up.

As you aim to please your customers and expand your operations, you can also customise your chef with cute accessories just because. The game not only offers relaxing vibes, but it also presents everything with an art style that's easy on the eyes, along with a lovely soundtrack and some ASMR sounds to soothe your stresses away. The best part of it all is that you can play this game even without an internet connection.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by pre-registering for Cat Garden on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases and ads.

You can also join the community of followers on the official YouTube channel to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.