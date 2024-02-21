Bro Royale is merry mayhem in MOBA form, now open for pre-registration

Bro Royale tasks you with fighting terrorists across a vibrant MOBA

There are PvP and PvE modes to try

It's now open for pre-registration

In case you missed it, Donut Lab has opened pre-registration sign-ups for Bro Royale, inviting players to gear up for an action-packed shooter and do battle against evil terrorists. You can unleash your shooting prowess with your squad to score bountiful in-game goodies against other players across this adrenaline-pumping MOBA.

In Bro Royale, you can look forward to some PvP or PvE action with a fun lineup of characters to choose from. Each one features his own skills that will give you an edge over others in combat, and in the multiplayer mode, you can team up with your best buds in exchange for awesome rewards. The game also features a hardcore mode that'll put your skills to the test.

Characters are cuddly and cool at the same time, with memorable names such as Mister Tea and Raiday Bro - including one that looks suspiciously like Rambo. Climb the leaderboards for the ultimate bragging rights, or rescue hostages for the good of mankind just because it's the right thing to do.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by pre-registering for Bro Royale: Mayhem Shooter on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases and ads.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.