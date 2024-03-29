Castaway Station is an indie roguelike deck-builder with permadeath and expendable cards, out now on iOS

Test your strategies with limited-use cards

Plan your strategies across limited resources

Customise cards and grapple with permadeath

More than 200 character cards to discover

Bad Zombie Games has announced that Castaway Station, the indie studio's roguelike deck-builder, will be joining in on the Steam Deckbuilders Fest Sale’s festival. You'll embark on a quest to make it through a hostile planet in the aftermath of an interstellar accident, with limited resources you need to plan out properly and a dreaded permadeath to grapple with.

Already available to play on iOS, Castaway Station puts your strategic prowess to the test with limited-use cards and four characters with varying skills. There are more than 200 character cards to tinker around with, along with more than 170 Story cards and 50 alien creatures to take down.

“We really wanted to take the deck builder space further and blur the lines between roguelite Deckbuilders, RPGs and survival games,” says Andy Cargile, lead designer and founder of Bad Zombie Games. “We wanted a strong narrative about the ship and the survivors. The survivors grow, forage, and learn about their new home. And it gets dark at times.”

“Our inspiration was to imagine you were in a shipwreck in the 1600s off the coast of some unknown continent and all you had to survive was what you could scavenge. You meet deadly beasts you know nothing about. And you must learn to survive in a new home with no possibility of rescue.”

The deck-builder also features over 30 decision points that affect your narrative. If that sounds like it's right up your alley, why not take a look at our list of the best card games on iOS to get your fill?

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Castaway Station on the App Store. It's a premium title that costs $4.99 a pop or your local equivalent.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.