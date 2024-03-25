Creature-collector RPG Cassette Beasts is coming to mobile

The creature-collecting, Pokemon-esque RPG is making the jump to smartphones

Cassette Beasts is also getting a multiplayer update letting you adventure with up to eight friends

You collect monster forms on cassette tapes, using them to transform and fuse into powerful beasts

Creature-collecting RPG Cassette Beasts is coming to mobile "soon", it has been stated. In the announcement for the upcoming multiplayer update, publisher Raw Fury and developer Bytten Studios have confirmed the game will make the jump to both iOS and Android soon.

While we say Pokemon-esque, that's a bit of a misnomer. The pixelated, top-down graphics and world do provide a good bit of nostalgia for those who played Red and Blue, but Cassette Beasts offers interesting gameplay mechanics of its own. For example, rather than collecting monsters to fight on your behalf, you become them.

In Cassette Beasts, your entire combat abilities centre around your cassettes. By recording a monster's form when you encounter them, you can transform into that monster at will. Additionally, you can even fuse forms with your partner, creating entirely unique combinations based on your monsters! You can check out this, and more of the recently announced features in the showcase below.

We're excited to see Cassette Beasts make its way to mobile, it's a particular favourite of our editor-in-chief. Not only because of the fact that Cassette Beasts is a great-looking game on its own, but it shows that nowadays mobile is being seen more and more as a serious avenue for games. Of course, that's always been the case, but rather than ports many years after the fact we're seeing big indie titles make the jump to mobile mere months later. Here's hoping Cassette Beasts and games like it coming to mobile is a trend that's going to continue.

While we're chatting about Pokemon-esque titles, did you know there are plenty of games around that famous monster-collecting franchise on mobile? Check out our top 10 best Pokemon games on iOS and Android to see more! You can also check out our list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far) to see what else we've got in store this year.