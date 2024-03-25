Speed Demons, the arcade racer formerly on Apple Arcade, launches on the App Store

Preferred Partner Feature

Radiangames has announced the official launch of Speed Demons, letting players get their hands on the well-loved racing game as a premium title after being part of the OG Apple Arcade roster. The top-down arcade racer boasts 20th place as the most popular Apple Arcade game in 2020, along with an impressive 4.8 user review score from over 5,000 players in the US.

With the launch of Speed Demons as a premium game on iOS, you can look forward to a revamped Version 1.7 that adds quality-of-life improvements such as a RESTART option and a way to modify your upgrades at the race rules screen. One of the most exciting updates includes the new player drafting ability - here, you can take advantage of a special speed boost based on your proximity to vehicles in front of you.

Other QOL enhancements include more balanced races, improved Stringray missiles, UI upgrades and more. Bug fixes are also a-plenty, so if all that sounds like it's right up your alley, you can have a look at the official website to know more.

Speed Demons is available to download for $4.99 a pop from the App Store with no ads or in-app purchases.