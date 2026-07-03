Case Solved now has a release date for this casual mobile point-and-click crime solver

Case Solved: The London Files now has a release date for mobile

It arrives on July 29th, the same day as consoles and PC

Case Solved offers a mixture of casual point-and-click puzzling and deductive crime-solving gameplay

When I was in Brazil earlier this year for a visit to Gamescom LatAm, I saw many exciting new and upcoming releases. Not least being the casual, crime-solving point-and-click puzzler Case Solved! And after it was announced Case Solved was making the jump to mobile, we now have a full release date.

Case Solved is set to finally make its way to mobile on July 29th and drops you into the role of a weatherworn gumshoe detective in a sort-of-60s London. But the setting isn't the focus here; instead, it's on unravelling your standard noir mystery web of murder and deceit woven throughout the city of London.

Point-and-shoot

Key to this is the gameplay, which is a relatively simple 'fill in the blanks' approach to deduction. You'll find out more information by interviewing witnesses (and possible perpetrators) scattered around each new location you enter, before looking for evidence and clues to point you towards the truth.

When I tried it at Gamescom LatAm, I only had a chance to play the earliest levels, but still found it quite engaging. And judging by the trailer, the relatively simple early hidden object puzzles quickly grow into something much more expansive and tricky, in a good way.

What I find more interesting here is that when I visited Gamescom LatAm, the folks behind Case Solved, Minimol, were unsure about bringing it to mobile. So I'd suspected we'd get a later port, but it seems that mobile has headed up the priority list, so you'll be able to get your hands on Case Solved when it drops for all platforms on July 29th!

In the meantime, if you fancy honing your skills ahead of launch to try and puzzle out even more tricky problems, why not dig into our list of the best puzzle games on iOS for our picks?