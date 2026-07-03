June's Journey to highlight real-world missing artefacts as part of new update

June's Journey, Wooga's hit hidden object puzzler, will highlight real-world lost artefacts

Given this year marks America's 250th birthday, this will mainly focus on artefacts from that period

And it turns out it wouldn't be the first time pop culture has led to an artefact being located

With America's 250th anniversary this year, the momentous historical occasion has sparked all manner of debate and discussion. But if nothing else, we can all agree this is a landmark moment, but one punctuated by the surprising number of missing gaps even in relatively recent history. Now, Wooga's hit hidden object puzzler, June's Journey, will highlight some of said moments.

June's Journey will introduce new gameplay inspired by missing real-world artefacts tied to the Revolutionary War for American independence. These include part of King George III's Coat of Arms, which was on display at Christ Church in Philadelphia, artillery pieces surrendered to the Americans after the battle of Saratoga and even a medal awarded to famous general Daniel Morgan.

Lost and found

It may seem a bit odd to hope that these artefacts will be rediscovered simply by featuring in June's Journey. But aside from the novelty factor of seeking out recognisable real-world historical items, this wouldn't be the first time that pop culture has helped relocate such objects.

As pointed out by Wooga, the classic children's film Stuart Little helped to rediscover a painting by artist Róbert Berény once thought lost. So it could very well be someone recognises one of these pieces that they have buried in a storage closet somewhere.

And it's not just happenstance that Wooga are relying on either. Over on the official June's Journey website, you can even submit photos and evidence if you think you've stumbled across these artefacts! It's certainly an interesting way to get people thinking about history if nothing else.

In the meantime, if you want to hone your mental skills to help out with this, why not try some of the other great puzzlers out there? We've got a comprehensive list of the best puzzle games on iOS for you to peruse our favourite picks!