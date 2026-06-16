Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor unveils new Heavy Duty DLC

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor is receiving a brand new class in its first DLC

Grab the Demolisher as part of the Heavy Duty paid expansion

Or just dive into Endless Mode and other free additions!

With the original Deep Rock Galactic still going strong, Rogue Core as its sequel/spinoff and Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor on mobile, I think it's fair to say that space dwarves are still popular. And if you're a DRG: Survivor player, then you're doubly in luck because their first DLC-style expansion goes live today!

Named Heavy Duty, this expansion offers up an entirely new class of dwarf to mine through the depths of Hoxxes. The expansion also includes a new biome with the Glacial Strata, the classic Egg Hunt missions, and a host of new weapons to try.

Mine, mine, mine

But it's not just paid DLC that's debuting in the new update to Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor. There's also a host of free content including the long-awaited addition of Endless Mode, Mastery Milestones and other goodies. So even if you're not interested in the new Demolisher class in the paid expansion, there's still plenty of reasons to check in.

Having played Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor myself, I was pleasantly surprised by what I found. While I'll still prefer the main first-person entries, DRG: Survivor offers a refreshing new perspective on the Deep Rock world, especially for people who may not warm up to the four-player co-op format the original uses.

Certainly, if you've not given Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor a go before, and fancy an enjoyable time with fast-paced shooting gameplay and a very interesting spin on the space miners concept, then now's the time to jump in. And be sure to check out our Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor weapon tier list for some of our suggested builds!

And if you're finding yourself hungry for even more Survivors-like action, why not take a look at our list of the best mobile games like Vampire Survivors, where we've ranked those that stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Poncle's genre-defining, multiplatform hit?