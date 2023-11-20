Update

Warhammer The Horus Heresy: Legions welcomes more than 150 cards in the 12th major expansion to the game

By Catherine Dellosa
iOS + Android + Steam
| The Horus Heresy: Legions

Everguild has announced an exciting new update that's coming to Warhammer The Horus Heresy: Legions, the studio's digital card game set in the famed franchise. Launching on iOS and Android (and on Steam) on November 24th, the "Hidden Dagger" expansion adds more than 150 new cards to tinker around with for the Night Lords, Iron Warriors and Alpha Legion.

In the upcoming update for Warhammer The Horus Heresy: Legions, you can look forward to switching up your strategy as the Night Lords spread terror and pandemonium on Black Friday. With their arrival comes a new trait that you can take advantage of to add more depth to your deck.

Then, the Iron Warriors and Alpha Legion will land on December 8th and on the 22nd respectively, offering a new tale that will take you through the second wave of the Isstvan V massacre. Along with these new arrivals come a set of 20 new neutral cards that you can wield across all decks.

If that sounds like it's right up your alley and you're curious to see how the game plays, why not take a look at our Warhammer The Horus Heresy: Legions review to find out?

Ready to experience a different kind of Black Friday this season? If you're keen on joining in on all the fun of the latest update, you can download Warhammer The Horus Heresy: Legions on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers over on the official Twitter or X page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info on the game, or have a look at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game.

