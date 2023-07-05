Captain Tsubasa: Ace, the latest mobile adaptation of the legendary anime series, opens early access in select regions

The legendary anime series Captain Tsubasa has opened early access for its latest mobile entry, Captain Tsubasa: Ace. This new football simulator seeks to transfer the exciting sports action of the anime series directly to our phones, utilizing some gorgeous 3D rendering techniques and PvP gameplay, alongside all of your favourite characters from the series too!

In case you aren’t familiar, Captain Tsubasa is one of the many classic anime sports series out there, but is rare in the regard it revolves around football, or soccer for us Americans, as opposed to basketball or volleyball. The series showcases the highs and lows of the titular Tsubasa as he seeks to climb the ranks in the sport to become the greatest player there ever was.

And much like other sports anime, there are plenty of nerve-fraying games that will have you on the edge of your seat, hoping our heroes pull through. There’s a massive cast of side characters alongside Tsubasa, who will also all be featured within Captain Tsubasa: Ace as collectable characters from the gacha systems in place within the game.

There are two game modes upon launch; Dream League, where a full 11v11 showdown will take place between your team and your opponent. The other is a smaller-scale deal, titled Ace, where you control only one of your team members and the rest are in the hands of the AI. Both of these modes will be playable as PvP modes too, making the game quite competitive.

Given how much support the other Tsubasa mobile game has received for so many years, it’s safe to say Ace will be quite a long-running game, so it’s best to get in at the start of it all. If you’d like to do so, you can currently download it on the Play Store in early access if you’re located in Indonesia or the Philippines.