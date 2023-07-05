Goddess of Victory: Nikke launches its latest event, Nya Nya Paradise, revolving around enticing a stray cat to join your company

In the seemingly unending tide of events that popular idle gacha RPG Goddess of Victory: Nikke seems to always be hosting, the next has been announced with a July 6th beginning date. Nya Nya Paradise will see players take part in a quest to entice a stray kitten into your main base, where animals are a rarity and the idea of taking one under your wing becomes even more alluring than it would already be given how adorable the little kitten is!

The event begins with the character Nero finding this stray kitten, abandoned by its previous owner, and starts a storyline of figuring out the kitten’s past as well as how to get it to come along with you. It’s a simple premise, but one that Nikke hasn’t seen anything like yet, so it’s sure to be a bit of a tear-jerker for more than a few reasons.

Speaking of Nero, she is acting as the new character for this particular event. As is typically the case, her design leaves little to the imagination and proudly displays her assets, shall we say. Abilities-wise, she acts as a defender who is quite good at acting as a support unit for your team. Her defensive stats increase over time passively, but she also deals out a variety of different buffs to the entire squad as the encounter goes on too.

Aside from the new character, the rest of the event is as you would expect from the Nikke events. You’ve got your new story events to experience as well as log-in bonuses, two separate divisions of the story for the normal mode and hard mode stages, and other different handouts that will occur throughout the course of the event.

So, needless to say, if you’re a Nikke lover, this event is perfect for you. Give it a go by downloading the game for free at either of the links below this article!