Warpath launches its 9.0 update with new Theater of Conquest: Rome

Lilith Games has announced a new update for Warpath, letting players experience Rome in an entirely new way within the real-time strategy game. In particular, the 9.0 update adds Theater of Conquest: Rome content along with a 26-day campaign where Rome-specific Air Force units will be up for grabs.

The latest update for Warpath also welcomes new officers Everbloom (Infantry) and Rapier (Tank) to the fray. You can look forward to wielding the Conquest-exclusive units as well, which you can only play on the new Rome map.

The new resource, Caelium, will also be available to collect to help you level up the Air Force Augmentation system. Additionally, your Alliance Leader or Officers will be able to appoint captains in the Operation Hegemon game mode. Here, teams of 30 Alliance Members will test their strategic might and duke it out with foes in a 30 vs. 30 battle over the course of an hour. “Everbloom” Nguyen Thu Suong (Infantry Officer) and “Rapier” Ye Qiming (Tank Officer) will offer welcome boons to your vehicles and infantry as well.

If you're keen on giving the new update a go yourself, you can soon do so by downloading Warpath on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Facebook for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the new update's latest additions.