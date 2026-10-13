Candy Crush sees the return of the Jellynauts in its new Spooky Season

Candy Crush Saga is set to launch full-force into the Halloween spirit

The Spooky Season goes live this month, featuring the return of the Jellynauts

Meanwhile, there's a new season pass and a three-stage tournament to dive into

Being one of, if not the, most popular puzzle games on the planet, it should be no surprise that Candy Crush is getting in on the Halloween spirit. And with the most terrifying month of the year now thoroughly underway, Spooky Season is upon us as the evil Jellynauts make a return to Candy Crush Saga.

This year's event, running until November 8th, sees the Jellynauts once more invade Candy Town. You'll be tasked with diving into the Spooky Season Expedition and saving the various trapped inhabitants before making your way to save Mr Toffee, who'll help you put an end to the Jellynaut menace once and for all.

You jelly?

Jellynauts aren't just a background addition either, as they'll also show up on the game board as blockbers, while your humble gumball machines serve as jelly repellers (really). Meanwhile, you'll also be able to show off your Candy Crush chops with a brand-new three-round tournament.

Running from October 22nd to October 31st in three stages, the tournament allows you to earn rewards through completing milestones as you take down the Jellynauts. That includes sinking your teeth into the Spooky Season Pass, full of limited-time rewards for you to enjoy.

Hot off the heels of their somewhat bizarre collaboration with Shania Twain, it's nice to see Candy Crush Saga focusing more on actual gameplay content for the Halloween season. And while I'm not familiar with how evil and obviously widespread the Jellynauts are, I'm sure many of you are already looking forward to taking them down (again).

But if you're looking for even more puzzle fun to be had on mobile, then you'll be spoiled for choice when it comes to our humble platform! Why not check out our list of the best puzzle games on Android for some choice picks to help you train your brain on your smartphone?