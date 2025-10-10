Candy Crush launches official cookbook packed with sweet treats

Sweeter than the average

Candy Crush Saga makes the leap from mobile to the kitchen with an official cookbook

It offers official recipes for goodies like the red and white striped candies, and even the Colour Bomb

You can find it on Amazon for $27.99 or your regional equivalent

When it comes to sweet treats, few mobile releases come close to Candy Crush Saga. And that's not just a pun on the name, either. At least not now, with the release of the official Candy Crush desserts cookbook bringing confectionery delights into the homes of players the world over in Tasty: The Official Candy Crush Desserts Book.

Yes, we're serious. And really, it's more surprising that it took them this long to make something like this. But the new cookbook from Insight Editions is certainly a beefy (or something less savoury) tome to explore. The book features over 50 recipes inspired by King's smash-hit matching puzzler.

That means you'll have recipes for plenty of iconic candies, seen used as iconography in Candy Crush Saga. Be that the red and white striped candies, wrapped sweets, chocolate squares or even the Colour Bomb. You'll also have interjections and insights from mascot characters such as Tiffi and Mr Toffee.

Cooked to perfection

Considering parents are often cited as the most significant audience for Candy Crush, I'm guessing this'll be gracing more than a few stockings over Christmas. But it's also an interesting reminder of how many mobile franchises are going multimedia nowadays.

Sure, we may think of the big things, such as movies or shows, but something as simple as plushies and cookbooks can make a real impact. Now, whether or not these confectionery recipes are good, I can't say. But if you've ever wanted to snack on some of what you see on screen in Candy Crush Saga, the official dessert book is available from Amazon for $27.99.

