Candy Crush introduces new Candy Cabs promotion for a free ride around New York

Candy Crush Saga is set to ease the traffic problem in New York

Well, for the average traveller, at least with the introduction of new Candy Cabs

Hop aboard and complete a level in time, and your trip is free!

If you've ever been to New York (or really, any big city for that matter), then you know that getting around the place can be murder. Fortunately, the folks behind Candy Crush Saga are looking to ease that pain with their new Candy Cabs promotion taking place on June 30th!

The 30th will, of course, see France Vs Sweden at the FIFA World Cup tournament in New York. And if you're looking around during the no-doubt hectic traffic, keep your eyes peeled for branded Candy Cabs. Book a slot by scanning a QR code on one of the posters or the Candy Cabs themselves, hop in and complete a Candy Crush level before it ends, and the ride is free!

Taxi!

The route that the Candy Cabs take isn't particularly extensive, bear in mind. According to the folks at Candy Crush, the route will run from Cooper Classic Cars in Greenwich Village to either Hudson Yard Public Squares & Gardens or Hair of the Dog on 168 Orchard St.

For a promotional event, it's a rather interesting one, especially since it points to how Candy Crush Saga's audience skews a little older than most. I can't see a kid audience taking many NYC cabs after all. And while it won't actually be a feasible replacement for public transport, it's nonetheless quite fun.

The promotion itself is also a part of the ongoing Candy Crush Soccer Season tournament, so be sure to tune in to that for even more exciting football tie-in events! And if you want to see what other games have been up to, we have our own World Cup event round-up to check out.

Of course, you might also just be looking to take a breather from all the football these past few weeks. In which case, there's also our list of the best puzzle games on iOS that we think are worth a play!