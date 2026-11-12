Candy Crush Saga lets you celebrate Xbox's 25th anniversary with new Game On season

Candy Crush Saga is celebrating 25 years on Xbox with a new in-game event

The Game On event features music and collectible in-game pins inspired by top franchises

Halo, Master Chief, Sea of Thieves and more!

Candy Crush Saga, the hit match-three puzzler, is set to celebrate the 2th anniversary of Xbox with the launch of its Game On season. Starting today and running through to December 6th, you can jump into Candy Crush Saga and experience new content inspired by the hit console.

Halo, Fallout, Sea of Thieves, Forza, Doom, Banjo-Kazooie, Crash Bandicoot and Spyro are all set to make appearances with Candy Crush-style renditions of their themes sprinkled throughout the event.

The Game On event introduces the Xbox 25 Pin Collection, featuring a variety of unlockable collectibles featuring iconic aspects of these franchises too, with stuff like Master Chief's helmet or the Cacodemon available to add. You can even jump into a real-life contest for a chance to win real versions too!

Xbox On

I can't be the only one who feels that this event is a bit of an oddity. Not that it's bad in any way, but some of the picks for franchises to highlight make very little sense (ah yes, famous Xbox mascot Crash Bandicoot), and it has one stunning omission. Well, apart from Gears of War.

Yes, I know what you're about to say: 'No, they absolutely cannot add content inspired by Call of Duty!' Well, they added stuff with Halo, and the only difference between that and CoD is that you're shooting aliens rather than humans. Even so, Warcraft, Diablo and a host of others were also on the table, especially as King is one part of the Activision-Blizzard triad.

But, for what it is, the Game On event is a fun little throwback. And with it ongoing until December 6th, you've got plenty of time to jump in and give it a go for yourself!

And if you're hungry for more puzzle fun afterwards, don't fret. Instead, why not check out our list of the best puzzle games on Android for some of our choice picks!