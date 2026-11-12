Poppy Playtime Chapter Five takes you into the depths of cute terror as it launches today

Poppy Playtime Chapter Five has just landed on iOS and Android

Delve further into the depths of Playtime Co., into a new area ruled by The Prototype

Cope with new hazards and environmental puzzles, and meet suspicious new characters

Like it or loathe it, for many younger horror fans, Poppy Playtime trumps the likes of Resident Evil, Alien Isolation and even Five Nights at Freddy's in their estimation. Case in point: the seismic reaction to Poppy Playtime Chapter Five, which sold 110,000 copies in only three hours on PC, and which has now finally landed on iOS and Android!

If you're not familiar, Poppy Playtime sees you delving into the ruined toy factory of Playtime Co., and unsurprisingly the enormous, spooky abandoned industrial relic turns out to be hosting a lot more than just asbestos and still water, with the vicious Huggy Wuggy (yes, really) dogging your steps as you delve further, and further, into the depths of the factory.

Prototype blueprints

In Chapter Five of Poppy Playtime, you'll be taken even deeper into the factory, exploring the depths of a new area controlled by The Prototype. All alone, and once more pursued by Huggy Wuggy, you'll find yourself coping with all-new obstacles and inhabitants of the depths that may help or hinder you.

And as you might expect, your trusty GrabPack is also getting new tools to help you out in navigating the tricky new environmental puzzles. All of which you'll need to use to their utmost to avoid an untimely end.

While I may not necessarily get the appeal of Poppy Playtime, I can certainly respect how successful it's been for developer Mob Entertainment. And I'm sure that a few of you are eager to jump into Poppy Playtime Chapter Five on iOS and Android!

While Halloween may be long done and dusted, there are plenty of other ways to enjoy thrills and chills on mobile. Just take a look at our list of the best horror games on Android for some choice picks we think can send shivers up your spine!