Help passengers catch their flights in Airport Boss launching soon for iOS

If you’ve ever wanted to manage an airport, here is your chance. From Spiel Studios, Airport Boss is an upcoming simulation game in which you must manage an airport while helping passengers board their flights on time. You’ll drag and drop passengers in the correct queues to help them reach their destination and make your airport thrive.

In Airport Boss, you will guide an ongoing slew of prospective passengers through check-in, security, and immigration before helping them board their respective flights. Unlock and level up various airports and manage passengers and their baggage. Additionally, you will manage and maintain your various airplanes in this title, which melds time management and sim game mechanics.

Each level in the game features its own mini-games for you to enjoy in between aiding your passengers. While managing your airports, make sure you get your passengers boarded on their flights before they take off.

Beyond managing airports, you will also manage aircraft carriers and even launch rocket ships into space. You will upgrade desks to increase profits and reduce wait times. The game’s developer also promises that each level offers new gameplay experiences and that the game will not require an internet connection.

While Airport Boss will be free to download, the game will also offer a VIP Pass subscription. Through the VIP Pass, you can gain access to VIP Slots, queues, and characters. Additionally, the pass reduces character alerts and malfunctions, removes all ads from the game, and entitles you to 500 bonus coins each day.

Airport Boss is launching soon on the App Store. To learn more about Airport Boss, be sure to check out developer Spiel Studios’ official website. Spiel Studios is a game development studio in Juhu, Mumbai, founded in 2008. Since then, the company has released numerous titles, such as Graveyard Cleaning, Polyswirl, and Galaxy Run 2 - Endless Loop.