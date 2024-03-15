Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile developer urges players to login with Activision ID at launch to access cross-progression

You can download and play the game on March 21st.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile launches on March 21st.

Enjoy a variety of game modes like battle royale and mosh pit.

Get free items via daily login rewards.

Attention soldiers, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is launching soon on mobile. Over 50 million users have pre-registered for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, which will provide a variety of content with shared progression of select game elements like weapons and Store Bundles across Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

Activision stresses that you should log in to your Call of Duty Activision ID account when you first launch the game. This step is crucial as you won’t be able to merge a guest account with an existing account later on.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile offers a variety of game modes and Activision ensures it will consistently update the multiplayer and battle royale playlists. In battle royale mode, it's you against up to 120 players. Mobile royale mode offers quicker combat, better loot and more contracts. Both are available on Verdansk.

You can also play Rebirth Resurgence, in which you must survive long enough to redeploy fallen soldiers. You’ll earn more points the faster you revive them. Another game mode is Mosh Pit (Multiplayer), which features Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, and Kill Confirmed gameplay.

Further, you and up to 119 friends can create private matches that can only be accessed with a code. These matches will require a minimum of 25 players. You can also gain access to free items as soon as you log in via daily login rewards. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile promises its daily login rewards will include Skins and Blueprints.

Learn about weekly Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile events via the events tab. There, you'll find tactical briefings and view the event rewards you earn, which can include Camos, Arsenal Coins, and more.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile launches on the App Store and Google Play on March 21. Check out the official Call of Duty website to learn more about the game and keep up with all the latest news.