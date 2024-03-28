Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile to get official unified content with Warzone Season 3

The new season for the mainline Warzone will also mark a new season for its mobile version

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will see its first unified content-drop with Season 3 of Warzone

You'll be able to access new operators, weapons and more available across all platforms

Warzone Mobile is the newly-released handheld port of the hit battle-royale

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, the handheld port of the hit battle royale, will be getting a unified season with its mainline cousin. Right out of the gate, Warzone Season 3 for console and PC players will also see new content available in both versions come to Warzone Mobile; which boasts cross-progression as a major feature. The new season is set to launch on April 3rd on all platforms.

The new round of content will include classic map Rust, as well as battle royale modes Plunder and Buy Back. You'll also be able to claim new base weapons and aftermarket parts, unlock new Operators and more with the BlackCell and Battle Pass. The first unified season will also see exclusive weekly events where you can squad up and earn exclusive rewards in The Keep.

You can check out all the nitty-gritty details on what's coming over on the official Call of Duty blog!

One of the things we've mentioned a lot when it comes to Warzone Mobile is that it shows off just how crucial cross-progression is nowadays. And it's clear the team behind Warzone Mobile have gone to great lengths to ensure the game comes strong out of the gate, with players able to access new equipment, items and more from Warzone's Season 3. Given that games like CoD Mobile were pretty prominently their own thing, being able to actually carry your unlocks and more to different versions of the same game is a pretty great feature.

Want to build out your squad with fellow PocketGamer.com readers? Check out our list of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile friend codes! Make sure you don't muck up connecting your accounts by checking our quick-fire guide on what you need to know before linking your account in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile!