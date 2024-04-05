Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile's unified season 3 is now live

Now experience the same fun on any platform

Mobile season will follow its console and PC counterparts

New Rust map joins the fray from MWII

Plunder mode joins BR alongside the closure of the Gulag

After a long wait, Activision has finally released the highly anticipated update for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, bringing an exciting new season to the shooter. Season 3 is a unified one, bringing the mobile game on par with its bigger counterpart. This ensures that everyone playing Warzone right now has a similar experience with the new content and features being available on both the console/PC version and the smartphone port.

One of the highlights of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile’s Season 3 update is the inclusion of a beloved Rust map from Modern Warfare II. Set in a desert oil yard, this map offers intense battles amidst a landscape of pipes, fuel depots, and shipping containers, with a towering central structure dominating the skyline. The maze under the tower will be a place for surprise attacks, so always keep an eye out.

Alongside the new map, you can also look forward to participating in the new Battle Royale: Plunder Mode. Squads compete to earn the most cash by looting the map, completing contracts, and fighting other opponents. With respawns enabled and the freedom to deploy with selected loadouts, Plunder offers entertaining gameplay alongside the opportunity to just explore the map and level your weapons up.

In addition, Season 3 introduces a fresh twist on the main Battle Royale mode with the closure of the Gulag. You now have a single respawn opportunity to re-enter the fray after being eliminated, so be sure to take the most advantage of that. For teams in Duos, Trios, and Quads, the ability to buy back fallen teammates further enhances the shooter’s co-op narrative.

What are you looking forward to in the latest season of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile? Download the game now for free by clicking on your preferred link below!