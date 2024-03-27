Build up your Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile friends list with fellow readers!

Looking for squads? Just looking for duos to partner up with?

We’re building up as many friend codes as we can in one place

Drop your own in the comments to partner up with fellow PG.com readers!

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has just been released, and already it’s proving to be a mega-popular adaptation of the hit FPS for smartphones. But you might be struggling to find other players to team up with, especially in a game where having other reliable players is key. This is why, like with some of the other games we’ve covered, we’re starting up a friends-code article right here for CoD Warzone Mobile.

How does it work?

What are the benefits?

Simple, you leave your friend code in the comments below, and check in with others who have done the same. All being said and done, given how many readers we have and how many (we hope) are avid mobile FPS fans, we ought to build up a solid base of players looking to get into teams. However if you’re looking for hardcore CoD fanatics you might want to look into other avenues like official discords, Reddit pages etc.For those not familiar with Warzone, or those like me who lapsed from CoD sometime around Infinite Warfare, Warzone is a battle-royale mode. Part and parcel of that is a heavy focus on teamwork and team play in order to take on the huge lobbies this game can garner. After all, you always want someone watching your back if you’re checking in at the Buy Station or camping on the rooftops as a sniper.

So, assuming you’re not pairing up with a total amateur, it’s always worth finding like-minded people who can at least shoot straight and know all their basics.

How to add friends in Warzone Mobile

Adding friends in Warzone Mobile is, naturally, simple. Simply tap the four-panel button in the top right corner when you’re in the game menu, and then the button that says ‘social’. From there it’s as simple as adding friends via their Activision ID, which you select either as a guest or which will be added automatically if you link your account (goes without saying to be careful to link it when you first sign in if you're just starting out) Simply type in their friend-code, or better yet copy-paste it in if you're doing so with an existing pal, shoot off a request and (hopefully) get one back shortly after. After that, you can simply partner up in a party and jump into Verdansk or Rebirth as you choose!

You can check out our own friend code, STEEL0123#5674868, as an example! Although we can’t promise we’ll be playing using it, that should give you a way to get started, and we’ll try to keep this article updated as we build out the list. And keep your eyes peeled! Given how well Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has been received, we don’t doubt that it might just be one of the biggest FPS games to come to mobile in a long while and something we’ll be devoting coverage to as a result.

So let us know what you’d like to see us cover next for CoD’s new mobile version!