Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile opens iOS pre-orders and drops a brand new trailer with a speculative release date

Fresh off opening Android pre-registration, the highly anticipated mobile FPS battle royale Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, based upon the PC and console title of the same name, has now opened iOS pre-orders. Given how many players are just dying to see if the world-famous battle royale title will hold up on mobile, this is great news for those of you with iPhones!

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile might be 2023’s most anticipated release, likely to be contending even with the stars of the battle royale genre like Fortnite or Garena, given how massive the console and PC version of the game is. The launch of Warzone 2.0 on those platforms occurred recently and already shot up to being one of the most played games on Steam within a day or two, so it’s safe to say many are looking forward to being able to experience it right in their pocket.

The iOS page lists the release date of Warzone Mobile as May 15th 2023, though this is the first and only word we’ve heard of the official release date, so it’s possible it might be sooner or later than that. Regardless, even if it does drop that late into next year, we’ll likely be seeing a beta phase or some sort of early access given just how huge this release is.

If you aren’t familiar, Call of Duty: Warzone is currently in competition with Fortnite as the most-played non-mobile battle royale out there and is based upon the same gameplay mechanics of the massively popular FPS series Call of Duty.

So, whether a fan of the genre, a Warzone player, or just someone looking to sink their teeth into what is potentially the biggest mobile release in a long time, there’s a lot to look forward to. If you manage to pre-register at either of the links below, you’ll gain some exclusive items upon launch too, so go ahead and give one of those a click!