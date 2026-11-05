A Fool's Errand is a one-dimensional climber where your ascent is measured in swipes

A Fool's Errand takes you on a winding, moody ascent through a tower

Dodge obstacles and enemies with a swipe of your finger

Formerly a Playdate native, A Fool's Errand is now available to purchase on iOS

It seems rather fitting that just earlier I was writing up my review for Titanium Court (see it soon!) and this crossed my desk. Once an inhabitant of the Playdate platform, A Fool's Errand has unexpectedly become available for purchase on iOS. But, what exactly makes this game such a natural fit for mobile?

Well, as you might expect A Fool's Errand was originally set to make use of the Playdate's signature crank, which would manage how fast your humble hero Roland ascended the sinister staircase. You used the crank to ascend, dodging traps and enemies as you went. So with only a single means of control it certainly isn't losing anything by jumping to mobile.

Swipe to live

At the same time, don't mistake A Fool's Errand for being just about puzzles and perfect timing. This is a game that's trying to tell a story, strange and surreal as it is, that explores your hero's seemingly foolhardy journey up the winding tower and what it means to him.

I'd have to see how it plays in practice, but it's interesting to see A Fool's Errand make the jump from the platform it was tailor-made for to iOS. Given the Playdate was always a bit of a niche device, that's to be expected, but how well it translates to more imprecise swiping controls will change how well it plays. But at the same time it has the atmosphere to carry itself despite that.

Certainly, the most gripping thing about A Fool's Errand is how it looks. So if you fancy a simple but engaging puzzler and dark, moody monochrome graphics, then it may well be worth giving A Fool's Errand a look to see what it offers! Especially at only $2.99 a pop.

But, if you're looking for more typical dungeon-crawling fare, then don't go smashing your phone just yet. Instead, just dig into our list of the best RPGs on iOS for some other adventures through dank, winding caverns full of treasure and monsters.