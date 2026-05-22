JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Spirit opens pre-registration to bring you six generations of JoJos in one RPG

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Pre-registration is now open on iOS and Android

Officially licensed with characters from across the franchise

Faithful recreation of iconic anime scenes

If you're at all a JoJo fan, you'll probably already know just how big a deal this is. But just in case it's all new to you, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Spirit is an upcoming mobile RPG that's set to launch later in the year - and it's now open for pre-registration.

Wanda Cinema Games is giving you the first chance to get your hands on exclusive goodies by signing up. Apart from the clash of characters from across the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure franchise, there's also that very distinct visual style that the series is known for - and in hybrid 3D and Live2D at that - to look forward to once it's out.

This'll make those iconic JoJo poses larger than life, especially since combat is a strategic real-time affair - and the multigenerational Joestar bloodline deserves only the best.

You can even adjust your perspective with the dynamic camera angles in battle, making both PvE and PvP battles as lovably exaggerated as you might expect from the IP. We can't have those cool Stands going to waste, after all, can we?

And, if you time and position your placements just right, you can unleash RUSH bursts for those sweeping and satisfying wins. The real-time weather system spices things up during battle, too, as these changes can shift the dynamics of your skills both for chapter stages and World Bosses.

Over 50 characters are joining the official lineup here, along with character-specific mechanics to make roster picks tailored to your playstyle. Signature abilities can be unlocked as you go along, so really, there's no excuse not to flaunt the Joestar lineage with your squad.

Now, if you're after the narrative, classic scenes from the show will be faithfully recreated, offering cinematic moments that're supposed to make you feel like you're watching a JoJo episode - a quality you can expect from an officially licensed project. Plus, you can expect OG tunes from anime composer Yugo Kanno, so it's safe to say it's a treat for both fans and non-fans alike.

In any case, all that's slated for launch soon, and if you want to be first in line when it does - not to mention get started on your own bizarre adventure - pre-registering on iOS and Android is the way to go. You can also head over to the official website for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Spirit to stay updated on all the latest!