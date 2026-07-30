Call of Duty: Mobile lets you grab an endoskeleton skin and themed weapons in Terminator 2 collaboration event

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Call of Duty: Mobile brings in Arnold for a Terminator 2 collab event

Grab goodies ranging from themed weapons to the endoskeleton skin

And check out exciting options in the shop for the T-800 and T-1000

They say the second time's the charm, and for Terminator 2: Judgement Day that's certainly true. Arnie's second outing as the T-800 was a huge success, and even now makes frequent appearances in games such as Raid Rush and State of Survival. Now, it's Call of Duty: Mobile getting the rub with their seventh season, Terminated.

Call of Duty: Mobile season seven, Terminated, which launches August 5th, introduces a themed event that tasks you with collecting Cyberdyne Tech. There's 15 exciting rewards on offer, but the culmination is the Blackjack - Endoskeleton operator skin to let you really embody the terrifying Skynet infiltrator in all its shiny chrome glory.

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Naturally, both the free and paid battle pass include plenty of other rewards to watch out for, ranging from the Cronen Squall Assault Rifle on the free side, to themed resistance and Skynet skins on the paid side.

Of course, over in the store you can also drop some cash to grab skins based on the T-800 and T-100, or weaponry drawn straight from the films. So if you're a fan of Terminator, it's safe to say you're spoilt for choice on what to do in this event.

But regular Call of Duty Fans needn't worry, because Operator Skill Overdrive is a new and exciting addition that sees you dropped into a free-for-all as you collect and upgrade operator skills (shades of Vampire Survivors?). Meanwhile, Hardpoint: Mayhem offers more strategic choices, and the classic map Nuketown sees a visual overhaul on part with its Black Ops 6 iteration.

All very good reasons to check in on Call of Duty: Mobile. But if you want to take some time off ahead of the new season's launch this August, why not check out our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week for some of the most interesting picks?