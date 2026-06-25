Call of Duty: Mobile to team up with Persona 5 for new collaboration arriving next month

Persona 5 is the latest to make an appearance in Call of Duty: Mobile for a new collab

Jump into the latest event on July 1st for a suite of exciting new events

And be sure to take a gander at the exciting rewards, including themed skins

Call of Duty has plenty of collaborations under its belt, and Call of Duty: Mobile is no exception! If you haven't already, check out my interview with The Boys' Erin Moriarty about their own crossover event. But run, don't walk to your nearest phone this July 1st for the next major CoD: Mobile collab!

And if you hadn't already guessed by the art, this collaboration is with none other than Persona 5: Royal. The major addition here is that of the Plunder Treasure Hunt, which offers a Persona-themed twist on the classic cash-grab mode that sees you delving into different domains and fighting off waves of enemies for a chance at a treasure-packed chest.

Heartless

Of course, that's not all arriving in Call of Duty: Mobile for this collab. You can jump into another themed event and try your luck at themed shooting galleries for the chance to grab exciting milestone awards. Keep a close eye out for the Ryuji Sakamoto-themed motorcycle skin in particular.

Naturally, beyond the new additions to the battle pass adding onto this collab, you'll also be able to nab the new Persona 5 Royal Operator Series Armour that lets you suit up as Joker, Panther, Queen and Violet.

It's particularly interesting to see Persona, a series that was quite niche for a long while, making the jump to a high-profile franchise like Call of Duty: Mobile for a collab. I can't help but wonder what classic fans will make of this, although I'd hazard a guess it's a mixture of amusement and bemusement.

But collabs and crossovers aren't the only thing that's making their mark on mobile this week. Why not check out our list of the five new mobile games to try this week, featuring the most interesting launches from the last seven days.