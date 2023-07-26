Call of Duty Mobile is taking players to the beach in the new summer-themed Season 7: Heat Wave

Things are heating up in Call of Duty Mobile as the summer season is in full swing and the beach is calling. Activision’s superhit title will feature a summertime party in CODM’s seventh season, titled Heat Wave. The atmosphere is a little bit more relaxed as compared to Templar’s Oath, giving players a chance to catch their breath before diving in once more.

Battle Pass

Call of Duty Mobile’s Season 7: Heat Wave brings a new themed battle pass with numerous operator skins, weapon blueprints, and calling cards crafted to tackle the summer heat. The free tiers will include a powerful Striker 45 as well as the Tac-Deploy Operator Skill. Those paying for the premium pass will additionally receive beach-ready skins for Woods, Baker, Ajax, and Urban Tracker.

Players can also get their hands on ocean-themed weapon blueprints for the M13, Oden, JAK-12, Locus, and Striker 45. Season 7’s Ground Forces rewards include a skin for Adler, a blueprint for CBR4, and the Shark Watch Backpack.

New Multiplayer Map

New Multiplayer Mode

What better way to enjoy the summer than with the new Seaside map? The iconic map from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 joins CODM as a multiplayer map. Set in Spain, it’s quite a cosy region, but excellent for all forms of combat. Be it snipers perched on the roof or going all guns blazing in the wine cellar, there’s something for everyone. Check out this list of July’s redeemable CODM coupon codes!

On top of that, players can also participate in Safeguard, a new round-based mode. It’s quite similar to rescuing hostages, with the only difference being that the package in question is a robot incapable of defending itself. If it’s hit enough times, it goes into a reboot phase, making it highly vulnerable. The first to win two rounds wins the match.

Besides that, be sure to check out the Summer Sizzle-themed event as well as the upcoming seasonal challenges and special summertime deals in the shop.

Call of Duty Mobile’s Season 7: Heat Wave releases on August 2nd at 5:00 pm PT.