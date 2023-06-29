Call of Duty Mobile is releasing Season 6: Templar's Oath next week

After a thrilling fifth season of the year, Activision has just announced Season 6 for Call of Duty Mobile, titled Templar’s Oath. Players Got Wrecked in the previous season and there won’t be any respite this time either. The last time we saw Templar, he almost died at the hands of Ghost. Now, he’s not only returned but is back in a Mythic form.

Battle Pass

Call of Duty Mobile’s Season 6: Templar’s Oath introduces a tonne of content for players subscribing to both free and paid passes. The former includes the Grau 5.56 Assault Rifle, Survival Training Multiplayer Perk, and the MAC-10 besides the regular rewards. Premium pass holders will additionally receive exclusive operator skins, epic armaments, and loads of camos and weapon blueprints.

New Games Modes

Two new modes are part of this update, the first being the Multiplayer Arena mode, which is a 4x4x4 battle. Matches take place in either New Vision City or Ecology Lab, over multiple rounds. The circle keeps collapsing and there are no respawns.

Number two is Goliath Crash 2.0, this time with even more maps and a Golden Goliath as opposed to a silver one. Two Death Machines will wreak havoc at once, with added bonuses such as infinite fire ability and temporary unlimited ammo.

New Battle Royale Class

New Themed Event

The new Kinetic Station Battle Royale class joins the game. It grants kinetic armour that is capable of deflecting bullets for a short time. That doesn’t make it invulnerable to melee, headshot, incendiary, or explosive damage, though. Players can unlock the class by completing the Damage Denied seasonal mission.This season’s themed event is called Mythical Mission. It tasks players with collecting Etched Stones by participating in different games. Stones can be used to occupy certain nodes with offer numerous unique advantages and rewards. And of course, other seasonal challenges will also be available.

Call of Duty Mobile’s Season 6: Templar’s Oath releases on June 5th at 5:00 pm PT.