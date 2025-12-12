Call of Duty: Mobile introduces season 11 with the debut of DMZ: Recon

Force recon

Call of Duty Mobile season 11 is here, with the debut of the new DMZ: Recon mode

It also arrives alongside the Street Fighter 6 collab, with its own battle royale mode

Jump in and experience new PoV reworks, anniversary rewards and a new battle pass

Ah, Call of Duty: Mobile. One of the many times I've had to eat crow. More fool me for thinking CoD: Warzone Mobile would take over. But after six years, CoD: Mobile is still trucking along, and with season 11, it's set to debut a brand-new mode that takes over from Warzone!

DMZ: Recon will already be familiar to those of you who follow CoD: Mobile. But for those in the back, DMZ: Recon functions exactly as you'd expect, a Tarkov-like extraction shooter mode where you need to acquire loot, fight off a mixture of humans and bots, and then make it to the extraction.

It's not a one-to-one recreation of Warzone, sure. But DMZ: Recon is undoubtedly going to tickle the part of the brain that sends so many into the warzone to begin with. With promises of fast-paced, high-stakes action in the palm of your hand.

'tis the season

Of course, this also isn't the only addition being made in season 11 (even if it is the biggest). There are reworks to the first-person POV, sixth anniversary rewards and a new battle pass . And 'tis the time for seasons beatings as Street Fighter 6 also arrives for a brand-new collab in Call of Duty: Mobile.

You'll be able to jump into a brand-new mode that pits you in melee-only matches, where you'll be able to then unlock the signature movesets of Akuma and Ryu. You'll also find goodies scattered throughout the new Street Royale mode to use, which feature fan-favourite characters such as Chun Li and Cammy.

Speaking of all this, have you ever wanted a glimpse behind the scenes of CoD: Mobile? Well, as it happens, we put some questions to Jeffrey Gullett, senior director of production, for a Call of Duty: Mobile-centric interview.