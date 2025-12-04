My Talking Angela 2 tests your stage presence with new Miraculous-themed Talent Show event

Preferred Partner Feature

Outfit7 is marking the final month of the year with a superheroic bang. Specifically, Miraculous Corp's Ladybug and Cat Noir are bringing all the action into My Talking Angela 2, but instead of fighting off bad guys and busting crime, you'll be dancing and chopping your way into the spotlight in a new twist on theTalent Show feature.

This means you'll need to train hard and hone your sense of rhythm so you can keep up with the newcomers on stage - and if you manage to make a memorable performance, you might just snag a snazzy new outfit as a reward.

This marks the second phase of the collab between Talking Tom & Friends and the Miraculous superheroes this year, and it's not going to last forever! The limited-time crossover will put a Lady Noire-themed outfit for Talking Angela up for grabs, which you can redeem using the Ladybug tokens earned during your on-stage performances. And if you feel like you've got two left feet, you can also try the Bamboo Strike Martial Arts activity, where you can chop some bamboo in style.

You'll also get to customise how Angela looks before the show, by the way, so you might want to add the new Ladybug Classic, Rena Rouge, Vesperia, and Pigella outfits to your purchase wishlist. Plus, you can claim a pink-spotted Miraculous-themed costume until December 25th completely for free - just in time for Christmas.

Following the Thanksgiving Day rollout of the Miraculous crossover, My Talking Angela 2 saw an uplift of 1.5 million downloads alongside 500k+ engagements across social media channels in its first week! So if you'd like to get involved, and want to show off your moves on stage with Miraculous Ladybug and Cat Noir, you can head on over to the official My Talking Angela 2 website to get your groove on today!