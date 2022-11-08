Call of Duty Mobile launches Season 10: World Class featuring Messi, Neymar Jr, and Pogba

Activision is launching its latest season on Call of Duty Mobile, which brings football to the multiplayer shooter for the first time. Season 10: World Class will go live tomorrow, November 9th at 4:00 pm PT and will feature world-class players, Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Paul Pogba.

Battle Pass

CODM’s new season is bringing lots of themed items in the battle pass. Free tiers include the Ballista EM3, the new Lapa SMG, and a bunch of other camos, blueprints and the RPD Victory.

Premium Pass holders will gain access to additional tiers like the Urban Tracker, football-themed weapon blueprints like the ASM10 Midfield Legend, NA-45 Athletic Soul and an iconic Operator Skin inspired by Paul Pogba.

New Multiplayer Map

Map Expansion

Football isn’t the only season that is upon us. Winter is beginning soon and to celebrate the snow’s arrival, the new Crossroads Strike map from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is being added. Most of the fighting will happen in the Munitions Storage and Annex buildings, while the insides promote close-quarter combat.Besides the addition of a new map, the battle royale map itself is being expanded. In Season 10, players will find three new POIs on the Isolated Map. Players can explore the Atlas Ship Crash Site, Atlas Refining Facility, and of course, the new Stadium with a soccer pitch at its centre.

2022 World Championship

Competitive gameplay returns as the CODM 2022 World Championships are coming back. It will be the first time that this esports tournament is held in person alongside the Call of Duty League Major I Tournament and C.O.D.E. Bowl III. The best of the best will battle it out in mid-December for a massive prize pool of $1.7 million.

And as always, the new Seasonal Challenge will launch offering a multitude of rewards and 30,000 Battle Pass XP. Don’t forget to check out the shop too, which will feature Neymar Jr, and Messi-themed weapon blueprints, the first-ever Mythic operator, and access to previous battle passes with the Battle Pass Vault feature.

