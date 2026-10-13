Shop Titans challenges you with the new inventory puzzling Pharoway Caravan event

Shop Titans, Kabam's popular fantasy shopkeep sim, is debuting its October update

The Pharoway Caravan event introduces a new inventory management minigame

Not to mention new content and Halloween events throughout the month!

Kabam's popular fantasy shopkeeper sim, Shop Titans, is set to introduce a brand-new inventory management event this month. As part of its October update, Shop Titans is also introducing the Pharoway Caravan event, which tasks you with fulfilling orders for travelling caravans and making sure they leave town fully packed.

The Pharoway Caravan event sees existing character Stahl the Centaur make a return, leading various caravans from across the world of Shop Titans to your humble kingdom. Caravans arrive, looking to fulfil orders for certain items, and if you're able to meet those orders, you'll be rewarded with gold and vouchers.

Tetris effect

Of course, that's where the signature mechanic for this event comes into play. You'll need to rotate, stack and fit the goods requested for each caravan together, Resident Evil 4-style, to make sure that you're getting the most out of the space given. If you meet all the criteria, you'll get even more rewards, including bonuses for lining up desired items next to each other.

The vouchers you get from completing caravans can then be spent at the Caravan Store (naturally), and they don't carry over through events, so spend them quickly! Vouchers can net you all kinds of limited-time offers, so keep your eyes peeled for a deal.

The October update also introduces a variety of new content, such as The Shop Banner, which you can purchase and use to enhance your store. And keep your eyes peeled for a host of community events, ranging from the Halloween Content Pass and login calendar to the return of the Lost City of Gold.

But while Shop Titans has been rightfully popular with longtime players, there's plenty of other options out there if you want to give something new a try. Why not get Ahead of the Game with our regular feature of the same name? This week, Catherine has been diving into League of Grimm: Idle RPG.