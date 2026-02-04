Heart of the Forest is a terrifying FMV horror thriller from Wales Interactive releasing this month

Nothing good ever happens in the forest

Heart of the Forest is an upcoming horror thriller published by Wales Interactive

German indie studio Trapped Predator takes the helm for this interactive thriller

Guide a group of students through the Black Forest while (hopefully) avoiding a vengeful spirit

Look, let's be honest, as nice as nature is, nothing good tends to happen out in the forest. I mean, you're either being hunted down by mutated humans, accidentally stumbling on an ancient evil out in a cabin, or, in the case of Heart of the Forest, facing down something far worse.

Arriving courtesy of Wales Interactive to iOS and Android on February 12th, this horror FMV adventure sees you guiding a group of students hiking through the Black Forest. Of course, things are rarely that simple, and when a vengeful spirit awakens, it'll all depend on the choices the characters make, guided by you, as to who survives.

Heart of the Forest actually doesn't come from Wales Interactive themselves this time around. As fittingly enough for the German setting, indie studio Trapped Predator take the reins for the story set in the heart of the country's iconic wilderness, with all the ancient pine trees and dark shadows the landscape can provide.

Naturally terrifying

Of course, while Wales Interactive is seemingly only on publishing duty for Heart of the Forest, it undoubtedly fits with their back-catalogue. And Trapped Predator has done an admirable job taking a concept that could easily be cheesy and making it genuinely quite unnerving.

Even from the trailer alone, Heart of the Forest has production values and atmosphere more in line with an indie horror than your usual FMV adventure. Whether that holds up in actual gameplay? Well, you'll just have to play Heart of the Forest for yourself when it releases later this month to find out!

