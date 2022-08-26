How to unlock Kilo 141 CoD Mobile and the best attachments to use

Here comes the new Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7. It was marked by a collaboration with the Netflix series Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045. And that means new content, equipment, maps, weapons, and guns. And new weapons always bring balance changes.

Oddly enough, the Season 7 patch has had such an impact on the game that even previously unremarkable guns have started to emerge in the meta lineup.

One such weapon is the Kilo 141, which has become an indispensable aid on the battlefield. So, you might be wondering how to unlock Kilo 141 in COD Mobile, and what attachments to use? You will find the answers in this guide.

HOW TO UNLOCK KILO 141 IN COD MOBILE

Kilo 141 was added back in January 2022 as part of the Season 1 update and players had to complete the objectives such as Locked and Loaded to get it. However, that method doesn’t work now. Do not fall into despair, as the developers have provided another opportunity to get this weapon.

To get the Kilo 141 Counter Cat, follow the instructions below:

Find the yellow watch icon on the game's home screen. Give it a click. You will be taken to a new screen with two tabs: 'Stream' and 'Video.' To get the rewards and the Kilo 141 Counter Cat, you have to watch a video. They are usually no more than two hours long. There is a timer in the bottom right corner, which will tell you how many more you need to watch to get the reward. Then you can collect your gifts from your mailbox.

Here is the list of rewards you will receive after a video:

Special Ops 4 - Tread Deep

Parachute - Prism

Calling Card - High Speed

Avatar D Day

Kilo 141 - Counter Cat

WHAT IS KILO 141?

Now that you have the weapon, it is worth understanding a bit about what it is. Kilo 141 is a fully automatic assault rifle with a cool design, a stable rate of fire, and good handling.

When it comes to combat, it is unmatched in terms of damage at mid-range and close range. Due to its headshot multiplier, the weapon can kill with three shots.

The big disadvantage of this weapon is its recoil pattern, which makes it bounce in your hands when shooting. In comparison to the rest of the class, Kilo has average mobility.

Like the rest of the weapons, Kilo 141 has three mods, and the special mod is the Long Range mod. This type of mod increases the headshot multiplier.

BEST KILO 141 ATTACHMENTS IN COD MOBILE

Muzzle

MIP Light Flash Guard

Monolithic Suppressor

OWC Light Compensator

OWC Light Suppressor

RTC Light Muzzle Brake

Tactical Suppressor

From this list, the Monolithic Suppressor is the best option, as it will help increase damage range and maintain stealth amid combat.

Barrel

MIP Extended Light Barrel

OWC Marksman

YKM Integral Suppressor Light

In the case of Barrel, two options are fine. The OWC Marksman is good because it significantly increases firing range, controllability, and stability. It is very effective in the long and medium ranges. Also, a good option for the Kilo 141 would be the YKM Integral Suppressor Light. The integrated silencer provides stealth and the ability to move around locations faster.

Laser

MIP Laser 5mW

OWC Laser - Tactical

RTC Laser 1mW

OWC Laser - Tactical Increases accuracy when aiming. It also increases ADS Time by 8.0%. On top of that, it increases the ADS Movement speed.

Stock

No Stock

OWC Skeleton Stock

RTC Steady Stock

YKM Combat Stock

For increased manoeuvrability and shooting, rather than accuracy, No Stock is the best choice.

Ammunition

100 Round Reload

Extended Mag A

Large Extended Mag B

One important aspect of the Kilo 141 is the ammunition slot. The rate of fire of the weapon itself is high, which means that it can run out of ammunition quickly. Using an Extended Mag A is the best way to increase your ammo supply, while still maintaining the mobility that players with this weapon need.

Rear Grip

Rubberized Grip TapeStippled Grip Tape

The Granulated Grip Tape is a good choice for almost any assault rifle because of the simple statistical characteristics it offers. Bullet spread will simply be reduced over the entire area, increasing the accuracy of your shots considerably.

CONCLUSION