Yes, Your Grace 2: Snowfall once more puts you in the heavy crown of a regent

Yes, Your Grace 2: Snowfall introduces even more intrigue and stressful decision-making

Prepare for a cruel winter, handle petitioners in a new way, and suffer personal intrigue

Yes, Your Grace 2 promises everything you enjoyed in the original, refined and with a fresh coat of paint

The strategic kingdom-management sim Yes, Your Grace was a treat for us on mobile, receiving a glowing thumbs-up from reviewer Will. And now, those of you who warmed to it can chill out, because Yes, Your Grace 2: Snowfall is confirmed for a mobile release later this autumn!

Set in the aftermath of the original, you'll once more take on the role of regent of the kingdom of Davern. Your challenges aren't just compounded by the recently accomplished war and the usual petitions from your citizens and nobles, but also by an upcoming frigid winter. All this, and your own personal drama, makes ruling your kingdom more challenging than ever!

Would you like to sign my petition?

One of the few complaints Will brought up in his review is also seemingly addressed here, with a new system for dynamic interactions. This means you'll always have an option, or so developer Brave at Night promises.

Either way, the graphics of Yes, Your Grace 2 are definitely the most noticeable improvement. While the original wasn't at all lacking in charm, the addition of soft lighting and depth to the 2.5D scenes helps to really make the kingdom of Davern and its castle pop.

Set to release October 28th (subject to change), Yes, Your Grace 2: Snowfall promises all of what you enjoyed about the original with even more tension-filled decision-making, personal intrigue, espionage with your royal agents, and an impending cruel winter that may destroy your kingdom where force of arms failed.

Making decisions and conquering the world is a surprisingly (some might say worryingly) common fantasy. And you can live that out ahead of Yes, Your Grace 2's release by digging into our list of the best strategy games on Android to see some of our standout picks!