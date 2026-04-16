Dragon City launches collaboration with CBS' hit reality show Survivor

Dragon City is set to collaborate with popular reality television show Survivor

Jump into brand-new Mythical Race content themed after the series

And nab plenty of exciting new rewards to boot

Zynga's Dragon City is about to host one of its biggest collaborations yet. And for older readers, it'll be a surprising one, while those of you who're younger might feel a little cold. Because Dragon City is set to team with CBS' Survivor, now in its 50th season, for an exclusive event!

Yes, Survivor is somehow still going. Best-known for inspiring Total Drama Island, Survivor sees contestants dropped off on a desert island and challenged to survive while completing competitions and trying to avoid being eliminated. Basically, it's I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here without the celebrities.

But, contrived reality TV premise aside, Survivor's new appearance in Dragon City will be a welcome one for fans. You'll be able to jump into a new Mythical Race themed after the series, gathering exciting rewards and goodies while working to become the Sole Survivor.

Improvise, adapt, overcome

It is odd to think that, nowadays, we might consider this to be Dragon City doing something of a favour for Survivor rather than the other way around. Of course, it's worth noting that while our humble platform is massively popular, the world of reality television is even now moreso.

Still, for a collaboration, this is as straightforward as they come, with themed crossover content and goodies to be grabbed. So even if you're not a fan of Survivor, if you're a Dragon City player, it's well worth digging in and seeing for yourself what this new collaboration has to offer!

Meanwhile, if you're looking to expand your palate a bit, then don't worry about trawling through the news to find the best launches. Instead, just take a look at our list of the five new mobile games to try this week! Where we rank all the best launches of the last seven days.