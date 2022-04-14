Call of Antia welcomes Easter into the match-3 RPG with bunny-themed events and more

FunPlus is welcoming the festive Easter season with a bunch of themed updates for State of Survival, King of Avalon and Call of Antia. Players can expect special skins and in-game goodies via limited-time events and more.

Call of Antia's special Easter event adds a themed Battle Pass, season updates, and more. In particular, the land of Antia is celebrating the egg hunting season with the Easter Egg Battle Pass from April 14th to May 25th. During this time, players will be able to clear Battle Pass Missions in order to score Easter Season rewards and special goodies.

Meanwhile, from April 14th to April 21st, the Bunny Part event lets players nab tons of event materials by completing stages. Rewards include items they can redeem for EXP Potions, Ascension Materials and more.

On the other hand, other season updates include more heroes joining the fray. Coming to Antia are 5-Star Felia, 4-Star Robert and 4-Start Clacketa No.2, which will be available to summon from the game's gacha pool. There will also be a new Rune system as well as a fresh Tower of Courage for players to dive into.

If you're eager to take part in the festivities during the Easter season, Call of Antia is available to download on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

