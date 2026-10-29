Cages: Hidden Worlds is a puzzling, quirky adventure where you escape a forgotten freak show

Cages: Hidden Worlds is the latest announcement for mobile in a jam-packed day

Set in an abandoned mansion where the former stars of a freakshow are imprisoned

Make good your escape by solving fiendish mechanical puzzles!

It's been a big day for mobile announcements, with the likes of Planet of Lana II and Darkest Dungeon II, among others, all set to make their way to mobile. But there're also a few lesser-known, hidden gems buried amongst the announcements, such as the unnerving little puzzle adventure Cages: Hidden Worlds that's set to launch in 2027.

The best way to describe Cages: Hidden Worlds is via my initial impression, which is that this is a point-and-click adventure if it were made by Tim Burton. Set in a mysterious mansion packed with the remains of an abandoned freak show and its imprisoned inhabitants, Cages: Hidden Worlds tasks you with solving complex and esoteric puzzles as you attempt to make your escape.

Uncaged

Cages: Hidden Worlds also bears a marked resemblance to games like The House of Da Vinci, with its mixture of 3D environments and constrained, point-and-click adventure-style movement as you zoom in on scenes and pick out key details to focus on in intricate scenes.

It also promises to deliver on fiendish mechanical puzzles, requiring you to think in multiple dimensions as you aim to unlock mysterious boxes, switch circuits and slowly uncover more of what's happening in the bizarre mansion. For Snapbreak, it's certainly an unusual little oddity to bring to mobile, but a welcome one.

While it's easy to look at the so-called big announcements such as Darkest Dungeon II as the most significant reveals over the past day or so, I think that games such as Cages: Hidden Worlds deserve their flowers too. This is quite an interesting game, with an intriguing concept and plenty of fiendish puzzles you can still approach at your own pace.

Cages: Hidden Worlds is certainly unnerving, but it's not truly terrifying. So if you're looking to get some scares in for this Halloween season, why not check out our list of the best horror games on Android for some choice picks?