Cabal: Return of Action officially launches on iOS and Android with Season 1: Legacy Awakening

ESTsoft Inc. has announced the official launch of Cabal: Return of Action, the highly anticipated mobile adaptation of the popular MMORPG CABAL. You can expect to dive into the vast world of Nevareth on iOS and Android along with new features and passive play that's optimised for on-the-go gamers.

In Cabal: Return of Action, you can look forward to exploring Season 1: Legacy Awakening until October 2nd, with tons of special in-game goodies up for grabs to ramp up the festivities of the launch. You can engage in fast-paced combat as one of 8 unique classes (Blader, Wizard, Warrior, Gladiator, Force Gunner, Force Archer, Force Blader, Force Shielder), with plenty of customisation options when it comes to your weapon combos, wings, armour, vehicles and pets.

Then, you can put your own battle prowess to the test in challenging dungeons, or go head-to-head with other players in thrilling PvP - massive server-wide battles included. Of course, if you're not too keen on committing yourself to the hardcore grind, you can always take advantage of the new auto-combat feature and the auto-dungeon content where you can still reap rewards even with the game minimised.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and give the game a go yourself, you can do so by downloading CABAL: Return of Action on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek of the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game. You can head on over to the official website to know more as well.