5 new mobile games to try this week - August 31st, 2023
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
By the way, if you've got an unquenchable thirst for curated games you can obsess over each week, be sure to check out our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub, or join our lively community on Twitter or Discord.
Let's get on with it!
1
Marvel Move
If you've always found it extremely difficult to motivate yourself on a morning jog, Marvel Move has you covered by letting your favourite Marvel characters go on that fitness journey with you. You can look forward to kickstarting your run with the first 3 episodes available today: Thor and Loki: Trials of the Ten Realms, X-Men: Age of Orchis, and The Hulk: Hulkville.
The game is available from the ZRX app with varying skill levels, and subscriptions are at $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year. There's a free one-week trial too so you can give it a go and see if it's your cup of tea.
2
Pizza Hero
How do you survive hordes of foes that are out to get you when you're an actual slice of pizza raging against the world? You add more toppings, of course - thankfully, Pizza Hero has no shortage of spicy arsenal you can pile on to upgrade your firepower.
This swarm survivor features randomly generated levels, 18 Damage Toppings, 16 upgradable stats, and over 50 achievements to aim for. There are also 5 Recipe evolutions you can mix and match - plus cuddly pets you can rescue along the way.
3
Undead Horde 2
Exact your vengeance on the living in this strategy-slash-RPG where you'll need to expand your necropolis to raise armies of the dead (from the remains of your enemies, no less). The sequel to the popular "necromancer simulator" Undead Horde puts you in the shoes of an Undead King who will stop at nothing to expand his ghastly reign.
The game features more than 100 units to discover and a wide variety of new talents to unlock to boost your army's combat prowess and survivability.
4
Bibots
This vibrant bullet hell game tasks you with saving the world of Takaful as the Chosen One, Tayar. There are plenty of procedurally generated rooms to step into to ensure no two runs are the same - you'll also be able to upgrade your weapons and abilities to come back stronger every time.
You can choose from a variety of Bibots that boast their own abilities suiting different playstyles, and the more you use them, the more your synergy will increase.
5
CABAL: Return of Acton
This mobile adaptation of the popular MMORPG CABAL lets you experience the best parts of the franchise in a more mobile-optimised way. In particular, the idle features such as the auto-combat options and the auto-dungeon content will help you enjoy the game while minimised.
You can take your pick from the Blader, Wizard, Warrior, Gladiator, Force Gunner, Force Archer, Force Blader, and Force Shielder classes, then customise your character with different wings, armour, weapons, pets and vehicles. Cabal: Return of Action is also launching Season 1: Legacy Awakening until October 2nd.
Hands On with The Underground Blossom