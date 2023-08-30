Bibots lets you survive a bullet hell experience as the saviour of Takaful, out now on iOS and Android

PID Games and Square Squid have announced the official launch of Bibots, a new top-down shooter roguelike that's now available on iOS and Android. You'll dive into a bullet hell experience and aim to clear areas to the best of your ability while unlocking abilities that spice up the gameplay along the way.

In Bibots, you can look forward to saving the world as you step into the shoes of the hero Tayar. As you navigate tricky terrain across mysterious temples, you'll realise that each one is different from the last, with procedurally generated rooms that can challenge your battle prowess in combat arenas or offer you a welcome boon in the form of a bountiful treasure room. You might also stumble upon merchants selling you useful wares you'll need on your journey, as it's crucial to evolve along with the game to ensure your own survival.

If that sounds like it's right up your alley, why not take a look at our list of the best roguelike games on iOS?

­

That said, you'll be able to customise your arsenal with a variety of abilities and unlockable special attacks, as well as gain enough experience to upgrade your existing techniques.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and give the game a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Bibots on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a premium title that costs $5.99 a pop or your local equivalent. You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek of the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game. You can head on over to the official website to know more as well.