CABAL: Return of Action brings back the iconic MMORPG to mobile soon

ESTSoft Inc has just announced that it take players back to the infamous land of Nevareth in their upcoming MMORPG, CABAL: Return of Action. The iconic title has been around for more than 15 years now, and fans can once again explore the dark fantasy world as the game returns to mobile, beginning with a closed beta test.

Nevareth had become a region of peace as the evil forces hadn’t attacked in over a millennium. All these changes in CABAL: Return of Action show that the nefarious armies have returned with the reemergence of long-forgotten enemies. Players must choose from one of eight available classes, who must fight these foes and obliterate anything in their path.

Just like any other MMORPG, CABAL will also be heavy on the customization aspect, with characters being able to make thousands of different combinations of weapons, armour, wings, pets, mounts, and vehicles. Progressing through the story will also unlock several achievements, skill ranks, and honour ranks.

In addition, the franchise has always prided itself for its combo-drive and fast-paced combat, something which Return of Action will feature as well. Players will have to master the art of precise timing and quick reflexes if they want to maximise their heroes’ skills, buffs, and abilities.

The combo skills will come in particularly handy when taking on unique quests, powerful world bosses, or raiding hundreds of dungeons. Players looking to show their prowess can also take part in PvP battles, which range from simple one-on-one duels, all the way up to humongous server-wide wars that determine the Nevareth’s destiny.

Further, some of the new features players can enjoy include automations for combat, quests, as well as dungeons, which aim to provide mobile users with a dynamic experience. Passive gameplay also ensured that progress continues in the background.

Players can get a piece of CABAL: Return to Action during the closed beta test between August 3rd and 6th. Sign up for it on the official website.