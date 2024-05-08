War Commander: Rogue Assault revamps player experience with first massive update in five years

Simplified upgrades and more in store for you

Kixeye has officially announced its first major update to War Commander: Rogue Assault in five years, inviting everyone to dive back into the military strategy game with a revamped user experience among other gameplay enhancements. In particular, you can look forward to an improved progression model as well, with a more accessible economic overhaul so you can dominate the battlefield with ease.

In the latest update to War Commander: Rogue Assault, you can look forward to a more unified approach to multiple resource types as thorium is now used for upgrades on units and equipment, while metal is used for defensive buildings. There's also been an overhaul for the unit cost to make sure that they're now more accessible.

The latest update comes with a fresh looting framework as well, allowing you to focus on resource acquisition when you're duking it out with others in heated PvP combat. And if you're looking to flex your tactical skills even further, why not take a look at our list of the best strategy games on Android to get your fill?

"Our community has been instrumental in shaping this update," says Benjamin Cann, executive producer. "The team has smoothed out many years of accumulated design and product debt, ironing out the vast majority of progression bottlenecks encountered by players."

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out War Commander: Rogue Assault on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Instagram page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.