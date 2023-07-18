Sonic Prime Dash, a new endless runner based on the legendary blue hedgehog, launches for mobile through Netflix Games

A brand new endless runner based on everybody’s favourite blue hedgehog has launched courtesy of Netflix Games and legendary developer SEGA. Sonic Prime Dash seeks to give fans of the property a new way to enjoy an endless runner, this time packed with all the colourful visuals, excellent music, and wildly over-the-top stage design the series is best known for!

Looking to run into the endless horizon in other settings? Check out our top 25 best endless runners for Android!

Sonic Prime Dash isn’t very hard to describe or to understand from the get-go. It’s an endless runner in the same vein as something like Temple Run or even Subway Surfers, but rather than a normal dude being chased by creepy monkey creatures or rabble-rousing teenagers surfing trains, you take up the mantle of the legendary Sonic the Hedgehog, dodging and weaving your way through obstacles as you hit speed boosts and collect coins.

Although, perhaps Sonic isn’t your favourite Sonic character? Well, lucky for you, this one also gives you the option to play as a few different characters from the game such as Amy or Knuckles, all the usual suspects that are found alongside our little blue speedster. And for those of you who adore the large cast of villains the series has, there’s good news on that front too!

Most of the classic villains from Sonic’s long lineage, such as Dr. Eggman himself, can be fought in a couple of the stages as boss encounters, mixing up mechanics and utilizing abilities that will be familiar to longtime fans. Add in the fact that the majority of the stages are designed after locations from the game such as the iconic Green Hill Zone, and there’s a lot of fanservice for even the oldest of Sonic fans!

If all of that sounds awesome to you, you can download Sonic Prime Dash for free with a Netflix subscription at either of the links below this article!