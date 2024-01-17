Buriedbornes2 tips and tricks for surviving the dungeons
Roguelike dungeon-crawler Buriedbornes2 plops players into a grim world of perilous adventure, and possibly a bit of fear and hunger to boot. If you’re not prepared or go in with guns blazing (or spells and swords, as it were), you may be in for a rude surprise when a minotaur cleaves your skull in twain, whatever ‘twain’ is. But all is not lost…
Made by one-man developer NussyGames, Buriedbornes 2 is a recently released fantastically grim RPG in the vein of Dark Souls, Fear & Hunger and roguelike RPGs. It challenges you to move through a dark fantasy world and a myriad of dungeons to fight an ever-encroaching horde of demons and undead summoned by the enigmatic Ancient King.
We’ve collected some of the Buriedbornes2 tips and tricks to help you survive this horrible night. You won’t need to worry about losing your dark soul if you’re spelunking downwards to clear these dungeons faster than light. And yes, we promise that’s the last game title pun you’ll read in this article…
1
Tip 1 - Fill your inventory
One mechanic the game doesn’t spotlight - until much later for whatever reason - is the inventory system. Yes, you can maintain body parts you unlock and other fringe benefits, but usually, when you restart a run, you only have what your class gives you. But, if you scroll down to the bottom, you’ll notice diamond-shaped slots - these are where you can install inventory items. You start off with some very powerful ones, such as the Healing Potion - which can be equipped an infinite number of times but only used once per run - and can install up to five items total you can take into the dungeons. Be aware you’ll need a bag big enough to hold them first.
2
Tip 2 - Plot your route
In Buriedbornes 2, your main task is to navigate your way through the 'rooms' of a dungeon. You’ll have a choice of two rooms, and you’re able to see at least two steps ahead, allowing you to slowly plot a course. But, you may be confused - what do those symbols in the rooms mean? Understanding them is key; for example, a helmet represents new equipment, a scroll represents a new crafting recipe, a dice represents an encounter with a choice to be made, etc. You can find all the icons and their meanings by clicking the question mark button on the dungeon screen, and remember, the easiest way to recover your health is to find a camp. And given how hardcore Buriedbornes2 can be, it's well worth taking a rest when one presents itself.
3
Tip 3 - Take it slow
Now, initially, it may be tempting to constantly queue up attacks as you would in other auto-battlers. This is because Buriedbornes 2 can be deceptive in its design, making you think it’s a constantly progressing fight. However, although turns progress automatically, if you don’t take an action, then the game will wait until you do before moving forward. So don’t hesitate to pause for a second, study the situation you’re in, and decide what you want to do and what skills you want to use. And keep an eye on your bravery metre! The blue flames beneath your health bar indicate when you can begin using burst skills, but remember that some enemies - especially bosses - can lower your bravery too.
4
Tip 4 - Unionise
Collective bargaining can strengthen your position in relation to your employer allowing you to - oh, wait we’re talking about Buriedbornes 2…right. Yes, you can join an in-game union for greater rewards, as well as the ability to accrue credits which can be used to obtain exclusive items. This is another great way to gain assets that can be used even if you flub a run, and gives a number of mid-term goals to work towards! There are a few unions out there, all of which can be found on the world map, and all of which have different features and missions to choose from. Check them out and see what’s right for you!
5
Tip 5 - Know your enemy...and the game
This is more of a general tip, but something you should keep in mind. In a roguelike, or really any RPG, knowing what your enemy is weak to and what they’re capable of is key. Fortunately, Buriedbornes 2 boasts a fantastic encyclopaedia of all the monsters, although you have to fill this in whenever you encounter them. Now, we’re not saying you should cheat and check the wiki but…it’s not the worst idea. As with other RPGs on mobile and other platforms, you can also check in on what people are talking about in the whisper menu, pick up any hot tips there, or just see people asking for the best build. Either way, it pays to read up on what Buriedbornes2 offers.
