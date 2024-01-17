Buriedbornes2 tips and tricks for surviving the dungeons

Roguelike dungeon-crawler Buriedbornes2 plops players into a grim world of perilous adventure, and possibly a bit of fear and hunger to boot. If you’re not prepared or go in with guns blazing (or spells and swords, as it were), you may be in for a rude surprise when a minotaur cleaves your skull in twain, whatever ‘twain’ is. But all is not lost…

Made by one-man developer NussyGames, Buriedbornes 2 is a recently released fantastically grim RPG in the vein of Dark Souls, Fear & Hunger and roguelike RPGs. It challenges you to move through a dark fantasy world and a myriad of dungeons to fight an ever-encroaching horde of demons and undead summoned by the enigmatic Ancient King.

We’ve collected some of the Buriedbornes2 tips and tricks to help you survive this horrible night. You won’t need to worry about losing your dark soul if you’re spelunking downwards to clear these dungeons faster than light. And yes, we promise that’s the last game title pun you’ll read in this article…