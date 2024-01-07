Buriedbornes2 is an upcoming dungeon RPG with old-school vibes, coming to iOS and Android on January 11th

In case you missed it, old-school RPG Buriedbornes2 is now open for pre-orders on both the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store, letting players get first dibs on the sequel to the turn-based dungeon crawler as soon as it's released. Expected to launch on January 11th, the game offers you different options on the path you want to take, along with items and skills you want to bring along with you as you venture deeper into the dungeons. Its predecessor boasts 2.5 million total users, with the sequel now boasting an improved gameplay experience.

In Buriedbornes2, you can look forward to saving the world from the Ancient Overlord's army of darkness - thankfully, you also have a few nifty tricks up your sleeve, as you can acquire corpses and alter them to your liking. Then, with the forbidden art of "Buriedbornes", you can possess their souls and have them do your bidding.

The game features a wide variety of equipment, runes, skills and legendary gear to tinker around with, along with customisations you can apply to your character right from the get-go. Part of the fun lies in figuring out the best combinations and skills to use to make sure you survive the dungeons unscathed.

If you're keen on giving the game a go yourself, you can soon do so by downloading Buriedbornes2 on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.